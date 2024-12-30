AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.
AGF Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.
About AGF Management
