AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

