Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) shot up 1.9% on Monday. The company traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.10). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 91,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -271.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.98.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

