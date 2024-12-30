Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $12.68 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.