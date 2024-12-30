Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $12.68 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
