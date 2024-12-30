Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Rises By 23.3%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

