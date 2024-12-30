Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,934,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.37.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.