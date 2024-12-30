Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,934,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.37.
About Adriatic Metals
