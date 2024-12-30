Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Adyen has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

