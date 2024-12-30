Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 21.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.