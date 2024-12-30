First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Colin Bower Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Colin Bower acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,456.00.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
