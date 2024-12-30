Insider Buying: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,870.30).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up -3.3 %

LON HUI opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.82. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

