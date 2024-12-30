Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Insider Adam Howard Buys 134,333 Shares

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) insider Adam Howard acquired 134,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £20,149.95 ($25,349.04).

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of LON:IES opened at GBX 15.95 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.27 million, a P/E ratio of -177.22 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Invinity Energy Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.47).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

