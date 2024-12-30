Insider Buying: Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £5,175 ($6,510.25).

Dietmar Exler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Dietmar Exler purchased 1,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,264.94).

On Thursday, October 31st, Dietmar Exler acquired 1,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,340.42).

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of PINE opened at GBX 348.94 ($4.39) on Monday. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 814 ($10.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.04. The company has a market cap of £301.80 million, a P/E ratio of 562.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.72) target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

