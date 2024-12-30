Globalstar (GSAT) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91% Globalstar Competitors -464.18% -25.98% -2.26%

Volatility and Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $241.58 million -$24.72 million -71.67 Globalstar Competitors $2.51 billion -$215.51 million -12.14

This table compares Globalstar and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Globalstar’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Globalstar competitors beat Globalstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Globalstar Company Profile

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

