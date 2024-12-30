SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MasTec and SKK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MasTec alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 2 11 0 2.85 SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00

MasTec currently has a consensus price target of $150.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given MasTec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than SKK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.1% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MasTec and SKK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 0.73% 8.27% 2.55% SKK N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MasTec and SKK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $12.18 billion 0.88 -$49.95 million $1.12 121.19 SKK $8.63 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

SKK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MasTec.

Summary

MasTec beats SKK on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company build infrastructure for wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas, water, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; power delivery services, such as electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail; and water infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation, power generation, civil and industrial facilities, pipelines, and fiber optic and other cables, as well as install-to-the-home services. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and civil and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, including renewable and other energy providers, pipeline operators, civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.