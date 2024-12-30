Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 245.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 84.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.