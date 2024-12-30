Franklin Resources Inc. Has $847,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 649.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,401 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 298,898 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 28.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

