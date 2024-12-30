Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,055 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gannett by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 22.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,979,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 229,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 16.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 148,524 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Stock Down 2.2 %

GCI stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $734.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

