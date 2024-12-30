Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Holdings Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 1,558,467 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,111,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 457,479 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,780,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,903 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,631,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.