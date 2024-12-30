Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 116,155 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,808,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,269 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 833,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 311,579 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,519,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 942,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Stock Performance

Conduent stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $652.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

