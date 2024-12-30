Zigup (LON:ZIG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 315.50 ($3.97), with a volume of 192293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($3.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on shares of Zigup in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Zigup Stock Performance

Zigup Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.86. The firm has a market cap of £703.41 million, a P/E ratio of 584.36 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Zigup’s payout ratio is 4,814.81%.

About Zigup

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

Further Reading

