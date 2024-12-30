Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 415.60 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 418.81 ($5.27), with a volume of 69413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.32).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BYIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Bytes Technology Group Price Performance
Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,736.84%.
About Bytes Technology Group
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
