Short Interest in Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Increases By 25.0%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TRUX stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.65. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

