Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Grows By 49.8%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TOELY
Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.9 %
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Electron
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.