Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Grows By 49.8%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of TOELY opened at $76.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.51. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

