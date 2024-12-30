Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Increases By 38.7%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 1,968,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Shares of Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $1.57.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
