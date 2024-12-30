Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Increases By 38.7%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 1,968,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Shares of Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $1.57.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.