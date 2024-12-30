Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TDWRF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

About Tidewater Renewables

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.