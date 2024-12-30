Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TDWRF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
About Tidewater Renewables
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Renewables
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.