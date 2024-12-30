Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Drops By 30.1%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

