Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.25 on Monday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.