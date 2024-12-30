Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.25 on Monday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
