Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TORXF stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.