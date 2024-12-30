JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $272,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of JTEK opened at $77.62 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $81.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $790.17 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

