Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 8,497 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.0% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $137.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

