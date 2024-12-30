Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Takes $20.12 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 165,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,120,000. NVIDIA accounts for 5.8% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $137.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

