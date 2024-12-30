JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 401,235 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $298,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $3,032,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.