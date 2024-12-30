Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $333,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $157.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $115.74 and a one year high of $163.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.56.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

