True Link Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $255.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average of $227.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 35.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,170 shares of company stock valued at $117,004,745. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.