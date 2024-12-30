Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,383 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at $771,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,123 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 84,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.14 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCH

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.