Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,705 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

