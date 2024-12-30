Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWX. Raymond James raised shares of Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Headwater Exploration to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

HWX opened at C$6.50 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

