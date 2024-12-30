Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.67 ($3.48).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £1,640.76 ($2,064.11). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,108.29). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $575,962. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.84) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.80. The stock has a market cap of £13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4,520.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 211.40 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

