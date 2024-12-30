Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,499 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,900. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,380,774.32. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,448 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,076. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NXST stock opened at $159.14 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

