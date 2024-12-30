Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (HCVI) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A $6.40 million -9.90 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors $997.99 million $75.61 million 36.55

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s peers have a beta of 0.02, indicating that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A -12.75% -14.82% Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Summary

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI peers beat Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

