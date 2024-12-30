Contrasting HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 6 2 3.25 Synchrony Financial 0 6 15 1 2.77

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 149.72%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $63.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97% Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Synchrony Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $124.87 million 3.27 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -21.21 Synchrony Financial $15.98 billion 1.61 $2.24 billion $7.66 8.61

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.