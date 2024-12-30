Analyzing Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Bath & Body Works”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.80 billion 0.28 -$6.11 million ($0.14) -55.57 Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion 1.11 $878.00 million $4.10 9.31

Profitability

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM -0.50% 2.10% 0.92% Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45%

Risk & Volatility

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.60%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats 1-800-FLOWERS.COM on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, Vital Choice, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

