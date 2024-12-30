Comparing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CF Bankshares pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Intesa Sanpaolo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $49.58 million 2.47 $16.94 million $2.03 11.78 Intesa Sanpaolo $27.17 billion 2.65 $8.36 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 10.63% 8.20% 0.64% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit customers, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

