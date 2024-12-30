Analyzing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -50.87% -49.54% -34.72% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sphere 3D and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sphere 3D presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.17%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Hargreaves Lansdown”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $21.66 million 1.08 -$23.41 million ($0.80) -1.20 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

