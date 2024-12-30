LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Head-To-Head Comparison

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89% Urban Edge Properties 59.23% 20.89% 8.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $72.79 million 0.04 -$78.52 million ($148.49) -0.01 Urban Edge Properties $445.18 million 5.99 $248.50 million $2.23 9.58

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Urban Edge Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33 Urban Edge Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,066.67%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats LuxUrban Hotels on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

