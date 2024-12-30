Comparing Everus (NYSE:ECG) & Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everus and Taylor Morrison Home”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.73 billion 1.31 $137.23 million N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home $7.83 billion 0.80 $768.93 million $7.56 8.02

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everus and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home 10.39% 15.91% 9.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Everus and Taylor Morrison Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Taylor Morrison Home 0 1 7 0 2.88

Everus presently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus price target of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.72%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Everus.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Everus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, the company offers financial services, title insurance, and closing settlement services. It operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

