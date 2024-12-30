Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 209.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 174.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 979,110 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,970,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 303,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 123,703 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of -1.21.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chris Francis sold 208,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $2,854,788.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,265. This represents a 18.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,569. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

