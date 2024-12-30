Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 6,259 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 42.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,815,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,756 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12,530.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,003,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 995,707 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 5,631.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 713,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 22,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $278,774.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,175.60. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,862.65. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,890 shares of company stock worth $4,454,227. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

