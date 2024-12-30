CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 206.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 92,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $764.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

