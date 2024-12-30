JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $368,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BBRE stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $856.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

