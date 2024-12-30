Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,499 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 566,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -2.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Report on TDS

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.